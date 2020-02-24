Steve Buscemi Joins Greta Gerwig and Oscar Isaac in Three Sisters

The complete cast and creative team have been announced for Clare Barron's new adaptation of Anton Chekhov's Three Sisters, opening at New York Theatre Workshop this spring. Previews are set to begin May 13 ahead of a June 1 opening, and performances will run through July 12. Tony winner Sam Gold will direct.

As previously announced, the production will star Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig as Masha and Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as Vershinin.

Joining them in the cast are Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Olga, Emmy winner Steve Buscemi as Chebutykin, Emily Davis as Natasha, Michael Benjamin Hernandez as Fedotik, John Christopher Jones as Ferapont, Lola Kirke as Irina, Anthony Michael Lopez as Rohde, Matthew Maher as Tusenbach, Chris Messina as Solyony, Aaron Clifton Moten as Andrei, Ben Sinclair as Kulygin, and Virginia Wing as Anfisa.

The creative team will feature scenic design by Andrew Lieberman and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Tony winner Clint Ramos, lighting design by Tony nominee Jane Cox, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Laura Smith will serve as stage manager and Michelle DiBucci will serve as music director.