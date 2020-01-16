Stephanie J. Block, Linda Lavin, and More Join World Premiere of The Bedwetter

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Joshua Harmon and Emmy winner Sarah Silverman, lyrics by Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger and Silverman, music by Schlesinger, and direction by Anne Kauffman.

The Bedwetter will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen), Tony winner Stephanie J. Block (The Cher Show), Sami Bray (School of Rock), Rick Crom (HBO's Divorce), Zoe Glick (Frozen), Darren Goldstein (Continuity), Taylor Paige Henderson, Tony winner Linda Lavin (Santa Clarita Diet), Charlotte MacLeod, Ellyn Marie Marsh (The Rose Tattoo), Charlie Pollock (Pretty Woman), and Emily Zimmerman. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The production will feature choreography by David Neumann, scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, music direction by Henry Aronson, and music contraction by Dean Sharenow.

Based on Sarah Silverman's bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter will begin performances on April 25 ahead of a May 20 opening and will have a limited engagement through June 14 at the Linda Gross Theater.