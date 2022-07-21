Simon Stephens, Lucas Hnath, and More Join 2022-23 Atlantic Theater Season

Atlantic Theater Company has announced the productions set for its 2022-23 season — a slate of five world premieres.

Opening the season in the Linda Gross Theater will be the world premiere of I'm Revolting (September 8-October 16), written by Gracie Gardner and directed by Knud Adams. Also coming to the Linda Gross will be world premieres of The Far Country (November 17-January 1, 2023), written by Lloyd Suh and directed by Eric Ting, and Elyria (February 9, 2023-March 26, 2023), written by Deepa Purohit and directed by Awoye Timpo.

Atlantic Stage 2 will host the world-premiere musical Cornelia Street (January 14, 2023-February 19, 2023), featuring a book by Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, and direction by Neil Pepe. Closing out the season on Stage 2 will then be the world-premiere play A Simulacrum (May 25, 2023-June 25, 2023), written by Lucas Hnath in collaboration with sleight of hand artist Steve Cuiffo, and directed by Hnath.

Atlantic for Kids will additionally premiere the play Heart Strings, written by Lee Cataluna and directed by Kat Yen. Performances will run from October 1-23 at the Linda Gross Theater.

