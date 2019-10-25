See Michael Esper and Michael Urie Rehearse Tony Kushner's A Bright Room Called Day

The Public Theater has released rehearsal photos from Tony Kushner's A Bright Room Called Day, directed by Oskar Eustis. Performances run in the Anspacher Theater from October 29-December 15.

Crystal Lucas-Perry and Michael Urie in rehearsal for A Bright Room Called Day.

(© Joan Marcus)

The cast includes Linda Emond (Annabella Gotchling), Michael Esper (Vealtninc Husz), Grace Gummer (Paulinka Erdnuss), Jonathan Hadary (Xillah), Nikki M. James (Agnes Eggling), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Zillah), Nadine Malouf (Rosa Malek), Mark Margolis (Gottfried Swetts), Estelle Parsons (Die Älte), Michael Urie (Gregor Bazwald), and Max Woertendyke (Emil Traum).

Michael Esper and director Oskar Eustis in rehearsal for A Bright Room Called Day.

(© Joan Marcus)

The play is described as follows: "Tony Kushner, the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, reunites with longtime collaborator and Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis in a scorching new version of his first play, the prescient 1985 masterwork suggesting the possibility of the Reagan counter-revolution eventually giving rise to American fascism. Agnes, an actress in Weimar Germany, and her cadre of passionate, progressive friends, are torn between protest, escape, and survival as the world they knew crumbles around them. Her story is interrupted by an American woman enraged by the cruelty of the Reagan administration, and a new character, grappling with the anxiety, distraction, hope, and hopelessness of an artist facing the once unthinkable rise of authoritarianism in modern America."

Director Oskar Eustis and playwright Tony Kushner in rehearsal for A Bright Room Called Day.

(© Joan Marcus)

The creative team will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, co-costume design by Susan Hilferty and Sarita Fellows, lighting design by John Torres, sound design by Bray Poor, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon.