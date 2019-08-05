Rock of Ages Extends 10th Anniversary Production Through 2020

Due to popular demand, the 10th-anniversary production of Rock of Ages, now running at New World Stages, will extend its limited engagement through January 12, 2020, beyond its original October 6 closing date.

Rock of Ages opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a six-year run of 2,350 performances. The anniversary production began performances on June 19, and features the same book by Chris D'Arienzo's, direction by Kristin Hanggi, choreography by Kelly Devine, and score of '80s rock anthems and power ballads from "Sister Christian" to "Don't Stop Believin'."

The cast stars C.J. Eldred as Drew and Kirsten Scott as Sherrie, with original Broadway cast members Mitchell Jarvis and Katie Webberreprising their roles of Lonny and Waitress #1, respectively. The company additionally stars P.J. Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban as Dennis, Dane Biren as Franz, Tiffany Engen as Regina, Tom Galantich as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle as Justice/Mother.

Rounding out the ensemble are Ashley E. Matthews, Leah Reed, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo, and Autumn Guzzardi. Broadway cast member Theresa Stanley will take over the role of Justice from September 2-October 28, and original national-tour cast member Danielle Marie Gonzalez will replace Katie Webber as Waitress #1 on Monday, September 16.