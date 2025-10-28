Tilda Swinton Will Bring Man to Man to the New York Stage in 2027

This is Swinton’s first stage performance in more than three decades.

The Royal Court Theatre, Berliner Ensemble, and producers Brian and Dayna Lee have announced that Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton (Michael Clayton) will return to the stage for the first time in more than three decades, reprising her 1988 performance in Manfred Karge’s Man to Man at London’s Royal Court Theatre beginning September 5, 2026, ahead of a New York run in February 2027.

This revival reunites the award-winning creative team, including director Stephen Unwin and designer Bunny Christie, with translation by Anthony Vivis.

Swinton plays the role she originated, Ella/Max, a woman in 1930s Germany who puts on her dead husband’s trousers and never takes them off.

Prior to the New York run, the production will transfer to the Berliner Ensemble for a limited run in Germany.

