Rock of Ages Celebrates 100th Performance of 10th-Anniversary Revival

The 10th-anniversary production of Rock of Ages celebrated its 100th performance at New World Stages with a cake from Cute as Cake and a party at Kiehl's Hell's Kitchen.

Rock of Ages opened on Broadway on April 7, 2009, for a six-year run of 2,350 performances. The anniversary production began performances on June 19, and features the same book by Chris D'Arienzo, direction by Kristin Hanggi, choreography by Kelly Devine, and score of '80s rock anthems and power ballads from "Sister Christian" to "Don't Stop Believin'." The off-Broadway run continues through January 12.

The production stars C.J. Eldred as Drew and Kirsten Scott as Sherrie, with P.J. Griffith as Stacee Jaxx, Matt Ban as Dennis, Dane Biren as Franz, Tiffany Engen as Regina, Tom Galantich as Hertz, and Jeannette Bayardelle as Justice/Mother.

Rounding out the ensemble are Ashley E. Matthews, Leah Reed, Michael Mahany, Mekhai Lee, Kevin Michael Raponey, Justin Colombo, and Autumn Guzzardi. Broadway cast member Theresa Stanley will take over the role of Justice from September 2-October 28, and original national-tour cast member Danielle Marie Gonzalez will replace Katie Webber as Waitress #1 on Monday, September 16.