Public Theater Announces Programming for 18th Annual Under the Radar Festival

The Public Theater has announced the lineup of productions set for the 18th Annual Under the Radar Festival, running from January 12-30, 2022.

This year's festival — which returns to live performances — will feature work by artists from across the U.S. and around the world, including JoAnne Akalaitis, Migguel Anggelo, Savon Bartley, Salty Brine, Inua Ellams, María Irene Fornés, Phillip Glass, Nile Harris, Miranda Haymon, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Eric Lockley, Michelle Memran, Alicia Hall Moran, Raelle Myrick-Hodges, Pascal Rambert, Mia Rovegno, Annie Saunders, Justin Elizabeth Sayre, Roger Guenveur Smith, Mariana Valencia, and Becca Wolff.

The festival will also include the return of Under the Radar Joe's Pub: In Concert with performances by Migguel Anggelo, Salty Brine, and Alicia Hall Moran; the INCOMING! works-in-process series featuring projects by Devised Theater Working Group artists; and the Under the Radar Professional Symposium on Thursday, January 13. In addition, the new Under the Radar: On the Road Initiative brings UTR productions to venues beyond New York City.

"This edition of the Under the Radar Festival will celebrate the vibrancy, tenacity, and power of new theater from around the U.S. and the world," said UTR Festival Director Mark Russell in a statement. "It will embrace a newfound perspective on the place of performance in our lives. Under the Radar was online in 2021 and the innovations of our artists, live and recorded, reached a record audience. This year it is unmediated, in person, and very alive."

