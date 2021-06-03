Plays by Jocelyn Bioh, Ana Nogueira, and Donja R. Love Set for MCC Theater Season

MCC Theater has announced its planned 2021-22 in-person theater season at its Hell's Kitchen home.

The season will kick off with Jocelyn Bioh's Nollywood Dreams, which was scheduled to be presented before the pandemic shut theaters down. Directed by Saheem Ali, the show will run in October-November 2021 in MCC's Newman Mills Theater.

2022 will kick off with Van Hughes' and Nick Blaemire's Space Dogs, about the first dog sent to outer space, in the Frankel Theater, running in January and February. To follow is Here She Is, Boys, a play by Ana Nogueira about a friendship tested during the wait for Idina Menzel to sign autographs at the stage door after If/Then , directed by Mike Donahue, in April and May in the Mills Theater. Rounding out the season in the Frankel Is Donja R. Love's soft, directed by Whitney White and running in May and June. It tells the story of a teacher and his pupils in a correctional boarding school.

Finally, MCC's Youth Company will present its annual Uncensored show in the spring of 2022, with additional details to follow.

The go-ahead for productions are subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the governor, and the theater anticipates that regulations may include masks for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.