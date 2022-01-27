PlayCo to Present the US Premiere of Will You Come With Me?

PlayCo will present the US premiere of Ebru Nihan Celkan's Will You Come With Me?, directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant. Performances will run May 4-June 5 at MITU580 in Brooklyn.

The production is described as follows: "Hurtling between dates across the mid-2010s and back and forth between Berlin and Istanbul, Will You Come With Me? collides the temporal and emotional disorientation — and the hope, despair, and adrenaline — of uprising with a long-distance relationship set across disparate cultural and political contexts. Umut and Janina meet and fall in love in a chance encounter on an Istanbul street in 2013, where rebellion simmers amongst queer and displaced youth. Using video recordings and phone calls in the fight against physical and emotional distance, Umut is caught between the momentum of sociopolitical change in Istanbul and the promise of a quieter life in Berlin with Janina."

Tickets will go on sale March 15.

For more information about Will You Come With Me?, click here.