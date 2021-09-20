Piglet and Owl Christen Theatre Row as the Hundred Acre Theatre

Piglet and Owl, two of the puppet stars from the new off-Broadway show Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, christened their home at Theatre Row as the Hundred Acre Theatre on Monday, September 20. Performances begin October 21.

Based on the children's stories by A.A. Milne, the show tells an all-new tale set deep in the Hundred Acre Wood. It was developed by family entertainment creator Jonathan Rockefeller, whose puppetry is on display in Paddington Gets in a Jam and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. It features songs by Robert B. Sherman and Richard M. Sherman, composers of the score to the 1977 feature film, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and is produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.

On hand were performers Chris Palmieri and Emmanuel Elpenord (Owl) and Kirsty Moon (Piglet), as well as creator and producer Rockefeller and Josh Landay, Chief Operating Officer of Building for the Arts, the parent company of Theatre Row.