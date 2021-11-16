¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs! Sets Late-Night Residency at the McKittrick

INTAR and Radio Drama Network have announced that the McKittrick Hotel will present a late-night residency of their new musical, ¡Oso Fabuloso & The Bear Backs!

The musical, which debuted at INTAR Theatre last summer, features a book and lyrics by C. Julian Jiménez with music by P.K. Variance. Lou Moreno directs. The cast includes C. Julian Jiménez as Oso, Joseph Distl as Grizz, Vasileos Leon as Gummy, and P.K. Variance as Dr. Calvo.

TheaterMania critic Zachary Stewart said the following of the show's summer production: "If I had to identify the exact moment when I felt like New York City had really come back from the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be when I first heard the soul-rattling voice of Oso Fabuloso blasting out of the speakers set up around a makeshift stage on 52nd Street...The show has music, heart, naughtiness, and a little bit of philosophy — everything that makes New York great. Whether you're a bear, an otter, a twink, or a twunk, this is the show you need to see this Gay Pride month."

Musical direction and guitar are by P.K. Variance with Robert Cowie on keyboards, Ray Rizzo on drums, and Jesse Sklar on bass. Set and costume design is by Timmy Schues with sound and lighting design by Alberto Ruiz.

Initial performances will be offered on Friday 11/19, Saturday 11/20, Saturday 11/27, and Friday 12/3 at 11pm. For tickets, click here.