Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas Off-Broadway Run Will Stream for Holidays

The New Victory Theater will stream its off-Broadway premiere of Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas, December 17-January 2. The show begins performances live in person on December 10.

Based on Henson's beloved television special, this tuneful tale takes us to Frogtown Hollow where Ma and Emmet Otter risk what little they have to make each other's holiday dreams come true. Featuring a lovable cast of performers with puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop, and a toe-tapping score by legendary songwriter Paul Williams, this very merry musical will warm the hearts of a new generation for winters to come.

In addition to the score by Williams, the musical has a book by Timothy A. McDonald and Christopher Gattelli, direction and choreography by Gattelli, sets by Anna Louizos, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting by Jenn Schriever, sound by Matt Kraus, musical direction and arrangements by Larry Pressgrove, and orchestrations by Dan DeLange.

Casting is still to be announced.

Click here for more information on the New Victory's in-person and streaming season.