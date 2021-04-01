New Aleshea Harris, Kristina Wong Works Join NYTW Spring Lineup

New York Theatre Workshop has announced its 2020-21 Artistic Instigator season.

Aleshea Harris will present Brother, Brother, an illustrated audio play which will premiere virtually April 26 and be available to stream through July 25. It is described as follows: "Jim and Wally are brothers traveling Appalachia by two-seater bicycle, stopping to play shows on their way to make it big in Tennessee. When a man in a maroon suit starts following them, they come face-to-face with their pasts." Directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, the cast will include Gbenga Akinnagbe, Amari Cheatom, André De Shields, and Owen Tabaka. The production will feature music from Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton and the illustrations of Ibrahim Rayintakath and Liang-Hsin Huang.

Kristina Wong will present a new solo performance art piece, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord. It is described as follows: "Born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, Kristina Wong's newest performance art piece unfolding during the pandemic details how she went from out-of-work artist to overlord of a homemade face mask empire in just ten days! With her trademark wit, she charts the process of building a sweatshop of hundreds of volunteer 'Aunties' — including children and her own mother — to fix the U.S. public health care system while in quarantine." The piece will stream live May 14-16.

In addition, the first part of Hilton Als Presents, featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning critic, artist, writer, and curator Hilton Als taking a closer look at marginalized 20th century classics, is now available to stream for free. For Part 1, Als has adapted Shirley Clarke's 1967 documentary Portrait of Jason into an audio drama with Jessica Almasy and Mikéah Ernest Jennings. Part 2, "Selections From Tennessee Williams," will be available at a later date.

For more details on the New York Theatre Workshop season, click here.