Nollywood Dreams Reconvenes Full 2020 Cast for MCC Return

MCC Theater announced today that its upcoming fall production of Nollywood Dreams will reunite the entire cast from the 2020 production, which was postponed due to the pandemic shutdown. Written by Burnt Umber Playwright-in-Residence Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play), Nollywood Dreams will open MCC's 2021-22 season, running from October 21-November 28 with a November 11 opening in the Newman Mills Theater. Saheem Ali directs.

The cast of Nollywood Dreams will feature Abena (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play), Charlie Hudson, III (A Raisin in the Sun), Nana Mensah (Man from Nebraska), Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton), Ade Otukoya (Gem of the Ocean), and Emana Rachelle (In The Name Of).

The creative team includes scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by David Weiner and Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, and hair and wig design by Nikiya Mathis. Dawn-Elin Fraser is the dialect coach and Alyssa K Howard is the production stage manager.

Nollywood Dreams is described as follows: "It's the 1990s and in Lagos, Nigeria, the Nollywood film industry is exploding and taking the world by storm. Ayamma dreams of stardom while working at her parents' travel agency alongside her lovable and celebrity-obsessed sister Dede. When Ayamma lands an audition for a new film by Gbenga Ezie, Nigeria's hottest director, she comes head-to-head with Gbenga's former leading lady, Fayola. Tensions flare just as sparks start flying between Ayamma, the aspiring ingénue, and Wale, Nollywood's biggest heartthrob, in this hilarious new play about dreaming big."

