New York Musical Festival to Shut Down After 15 Years

The board of directors of the New York Musical Festival (NYMF) announced that after 15 years in operation, the festival will cease operation immediately.

According to the press release, the decision was made as a result of financial considerations.

The first New York Musical Festival, staged in 2004, featured more than 30 fully staged full-length musicals. More than 400 shows have premiered since then, featuring more than 8,000 artists and entertaining more than 300,000 audience members. Among its premieres was Emojiland: The Musical, which begins an off-Broadway run later this month.