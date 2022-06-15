New Plays by Will Arbery and Thomas Bradshaw in New Group 2022-23 Season

The forthcoming season at the New Group will kick off this fall with the New York premiere of Will Arbery's Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, which will reunite the award-winning playwright with Danya Taymor, the director of Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning. Evanston Salt Costs Climbing is described as "a play about climate and change." Arbery is currently represented off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons with Corsicana.

Next, the New Group will present the world premiere of Thomas Bradshaw's The Seagull / Woodstock, NY, a new adaptation of Chekhov's play about a self-involved actress and her neurotic son. Scott Elliott directs. Bradshaw is a provocateur whose play, Intimacy, about the private sexual habits of the middle class, was presented by the New Group in 2014. Of that play, TheaterMania critic David Gordon writes, "Intimacy isn't for the faint of heart, and if you sit in a particular seat in the front row, you have a very good shot of getting drenched with what one can only hope is soy milk.''

In spring 2023, debut playwright Diane Exavier offers Bernarda's Daughters, a sensual and entrancing portrait of a family at a crossroads, freely inspired by Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba. Dominique Rider directs this world premiere, which debuted as an audio play from the New Group Off Stage with Audible Originals in March 2022.

This season, The New Group Off Stage will release Lypsinka Must Be Destroyed…Again, a new film written and performed by John Epperson, directed by Chloë Sevigny. Epperson is best known by the stage name Lypsinka, whose onstage lip-syncs have been delighting audiences for decades.

Specific dates and casting for all shows will be announced later.