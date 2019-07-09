New Photos from Company XIV's Queen of Hearts

Company XIV has released photos from their latest production, Queen of Hearts, directed and choreographed by Austin McCormick. Performances will run through August 18 at the brand-new Theatre XIV.

LEXXE as Alice in Queen of Hearts.

(© Mark Shelby Perry)

Queen of Hearts is inspired by Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Company XIV's reimagining includes circus, opera, magic, baroque dance, and amazing visuals.

Nicholas and Ross Katen as Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum in Queen of Hearts.

(© Mark Shelby Perry)

The cast features LEXXE, Michael Cunio, Storm Marrero, Lilin Lace, Marcy Richardson, Sam Urdang, Allison Ulrich, Nicholas Katen, Ross Katen, Jourdan Epstein, Làszlò Major, Ryan Redmond, Jacoby Pruitt, Ian Spring, Nolan McKew, and Ashley Dragon.

Storm Marrero as the Queen of Hearts in Queen of Hearts.

(© Mark Shelby Perry)

The show features costume and set design by Zane Pihlstrom, lighting design by Jeanette Yew, and makeup design by Sarah Cimino

