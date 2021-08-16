New Georges Announces Fall Season of Experimental Work

New Georges, the New York-based theater company behind Alligator and [Porto], has announced three new productions for the fall.

"This year we've really relished saying ‘yes! let's do it!' to artists and their nimble ingenuity and projects of all shapes and sizes," said artistic director and rroducer Susan Bernfield. "Hurrying a Covid-delayed show into the theater because a half-full house fits the subject matter? Turning neighbors into collaborators? A play performed in Google Sheets? So much unexpected upside around here."

The season begins on August 19 with Islander, a retelling of the New York Islanders' abysmal 2017-2018 season using verbatim NHL coverage. This collaboration between playwright Liza Birkenmeier and director Katie Brook (Dr. Ride's American Beach House) is billed as "a freaky new comedy about white male fragility, expressiveness, and shame." The cast of Islander includes David Gould, Dick Toth, and Aksel Latham-Mitchell. It will run through September 4 at HERE.

September 17-20, New Georges will present Future Wife: Party in a Spreadsheet, which promises romantic tragedy performed entirely in Google Sheets. A show description reads: "You're invited to a Very Heterosexual Wedding, but we can't have a real wedding, so we made one out of spreadsheets. It's a dance party so I hope you're in comfortable footwear. It's a potluck so I hope you bring some food. It's a vast and terrifying landscape. It's a barn filled with massive machines. Did I not say that? Don't worry. You could be the one swaying on the lawn to the rasp of knives being sharpened. Welcome." This special online event is based on a play by ruth tang. Sarah Blush co-created and directs.

Finally, New Georges invites audiences to the Fort Green neighborhood of Brooklyn for the site-specific audio journey, Exits. Created by Rachel Gita Karp, Deneen Reynolds-Knott, Emerie Snyder, and Dina Vovsi, Exits uses the unique voices of four local theater artists to connect audiences with moments and memories around Fort Greene. From September 30 to October 4, live performers will activate the soundwalk and the highlighted Fort Greene spaces for small, guided audiences. The soundwalk will be available in October to be experienced in person anytime. Both experiences are free.

