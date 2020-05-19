Molly Brown, A Strange Loop Win Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance announced its 2019-20 award winners this morning. The complete list is below:

Best New Play

Life Sucks.

By Aaron Posner

Produced by Wheelhouse Theater

Best Play Revival

The Woman in Black

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the novel by Susan Hill

Presented by the McKittrick Hotel

Best New Musical

A Strange Loop

Book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

produced by Playwrights Horizons and Page 73

Best Musical Revival

The Unsinkable Molly Brown

Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson

Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan

based on the original book by Richard Morris

Music adaptation by Michael Rafter

Produced by Transport Group

Best Unique Theatrical Experience

Dana H.

By Lucas Hnath

Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group

Best Solo Performance

Bill Posley in The Day I Became Black

Created and written by Bill Posley

Produced by Kristen Boulé

Best Family Show

She Persisted, The Musical

Script & Lyrics by Adam Tobin

Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Adapted from the Book by Chelsea Clinton

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Legends of Off Broadway

Gretchen Cryer

Woodie King, Jr.

Eric Krebs

Barbara Zinn Krieger

Off Broadway Hall of Fame Inductees

Mark Blum

Wynn Handman

Julia Miles

Friend of Off Broadway

The Drama Bookshop

The Off Broadway Alliance is a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting, and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences.