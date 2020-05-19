Molly Brown, A Strange Loop Win Off Broadway Alliance Awards
Get the full list of winners here.
The Off Broadway Alliance announced its 2019-20 award winners this morning. The complete list is below:
Best New Play
Life Sucks.
By Aaron Posner
Produced by Wheelhouse Theater
Best Play Revival
The Woman in Black
Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the novel by Susan Hill
Presented by the McKittrick Hotel
Best New Musical
A Strange Loop
Book, music, and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson
produced by Playwrights Horizons and Page 73
Best Musical Revival
The Unsinkable Molly Brown
Music and lyrics by Meredith Willson
Book and new lyrics by Dick Scanlan
based on the original book by Richard Morris
Music adaptation by Michael Rafter
Produced by Transport Group
Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Dana H.
By Lucas Hnath
Produced by Vineyard Theatre, Goodman Theatre, and Center Theatre Group
Best Solo Performance
Bill Posley in The Day I Became Black
Created and written by Bill Posley
Produced by Kristen Boulé
Best Family Show
She Persisted, The Musical
Script & Lyrics by Adam Tobin
Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma
Adapted from the Book by Chelsea Clinton
Produced by Atlantic Theater Company
Legends of Off Broadway
Gretchen Cryer
Woodie King, Jr.
Eric Krebs
Barbara Zinn Krieger
Off Broadway Hall of Fame Inductees
Mark Blum
Wynn Handman
Julia Miles
Friend of Off Broadway
The Drama Bookshop
The Off Broadway Alliance is a non-profit corporation organized by theater professionals dedicated to supporting, promoting, and encouraging the production of Off Broadway theater and to making live theater increasingly accessible to new and diverse audiences.