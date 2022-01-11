Mia Katigbak to Lead Company of World Premiere of Out of Time

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Out of Time, a collection of five brand-new monologues by five award-winning Asian American playwrights. The play begins performances at the Public Theater on February 15 ahead of an official opening night March 1. Performances are scheduled through March 13.

Commissioned by the National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO), the five monologues of Out of Time were written for and will be performed by an Asian American actor over the age of 60. They include Black Market Caviar by Jaclyn Backhaus, Disturbance Specialist by Sam Chanse, Ball in the Air by Mia Chung, Japanese Folk Song by Naomi Iizuka, and My Documentary by Anna Ouyang Moench.

The cast will be led by NAATCO co-founder and actor-manager Mia Katigbak, who remarked, "The pandemic's imposition of isolation, an affliction generally thought to more devastatingly affect the elderly, was suddenly familiar to the population at large. The eruption of civil unrest brought about protests against racism, police brutality, and white supremacy. The accrual of these turbulent discontents has altered the state of our world."

Joining Katigbak onstage will be Glenn Kubota, Page Leong, Natsuko Ohama, and Rita Wolf. Les Waters (Dana H.) directs, and helped conceive the production.

Out of Time will feature scenic design by dots, costume design by Mariko Ohigashi, lighting design by Reza Behjat, sound design by Fabian Obispo, and dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie.