Meet the Stars of Vineyard Theatre's Is This a Room

The cast of Vineyard Theatre's Is This a Room, a new play conceived and directed by Tina Satter, met the press on September 18. Performances will begin October 3 ahead of an October 21 opening.

The Is This a Room team: TL Thompson, Tina Satter, Emily C. Davis, Pete Simpson, and Becca Blackwell.

(© Kevin Winebold)

Is This a Room originated with a limited run in January at the Kitchen in New York City. The Vineyard production will feature the complete cast from the Kitchen, including Emily C. Davis as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson as Agent Garrick, and T.L. Thompson as Agent Taylor.

The story is described as follows: "A true story, still unfolding. June 3, 2017. A 25-year-old former Air Force linguist named Reality Winner (Davis) is surprised at her home by the FBI, interrogated, and then charged with leaking evidence of Russian interference in U.S elections. Reality remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. The FBI transcript of her interrogation is the heart of Is This A Room, conceived as a play and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, in which an extraordinary human drama unfolds between the complex and witty Reality, and the agents who question her. As Reality's autonomy shrinks before her eyes, a simmering real-life thriller emerges, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally."

Director Tina Satter and star Emily C. Davis.

(© Kevin Winebold)

The creative team includes scenic design by Parker Lutz, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Thomas Dunn, original score and sound design by Sanae Yamada, and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos.