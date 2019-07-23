Meet the Stars of Bess Wohl's Make Believe

The company of Second Stage Theater's Make Believe met the press on July 23. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Michael Greif, the play will begin previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater on July 30, with an opening night set for August 15.

Adult cast members Kim Fischer, Samantha Mathis, Susannah Flood, and Brad Heberlee.

(© David Gordon)

Make Believe will feature Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Casey Hilton, and Samantha Mathis.

Director Michael Greif and playwright Bess Wohl.

(© David Gordon)

The work is described as follows, "When does real life collide with make believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 10, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues."