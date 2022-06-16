The Return of Wolf Play and a New Musical From Andy Blankenbuehler in MCC 2022-23 Season

MCC Theater has announced its 2022-23 season, which will begin in October with the world premiere of Only Gold. Featuring a score by Kate Nash, it follows a royal family's destabilizing arrival in Paris. The new dance musical will be directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) who also collaborated with Ted Malawer on the book.

In January 2023, MCC will host the return engagement of Hansol Jung's Wolf Play in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company. The story of an unconventional adoption across border and cultures, Wolf Play made its New York debut in February at Soho Rep. Our critic praised "a staging that leaps through time and space, bringing the audience with it at every step." Dustin Wills once again directs the production.

Guadalís Del Carmen's Bee and Honey will make its world premiere with MCC in May 2023. Inspired by Juan Luis Guerra's Como Abeja Al Panal, this Washington Heights love story is about one young couple answering the question: Is love enough? This collaboration with The Sol Project will be directed by Melissa Crespo.

Finally, MCC will co-produce the world premiere of John J. Caswell Jr.'s Wet Brain at Playwrights Horizons. The play is described this way: "In a crumbling house in Arizona, a family haunted by addiction — and hardened into smart-asses — wrestles with the alcoholic ruin of its patriarch… who may or may not be repeatedly abducted by aliens." Dustin Wills will also direct this one. Caswell's most recent play, Man Cave, was so intense that it caused one audience member to hyperventilate, as reported in our review.

Also in spring 2023, New York City teens take over MCC's main stage to speak their truth in the 22nd edition of Uncensored, an evening of student-written monologues.

