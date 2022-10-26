Matt Doyle Will Be the Next Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors

Tony Award winner Matt Doyle will join the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as the hit revival's next Seymour. Doyle begins performances at the Westside Theatre on November 15, taking over for two-time Tony nominee Rob McClure, who plays his final performance November 13.

Doyle was most recently seen on Broadway as Jamie in the revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, for which he won the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway credits include War Horse, The Book of Mormon, Bye Bye Birdie, and Spring Awakening.

In addition to McClure, the cast of Little Shop of Horrors currently stars Tony winner Lena Hall as Audrey, Tony nominee Brad Oscar as Mushnik, and Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Pinkham plays his final performance November 6, with Andrew Call returning to the role November 8.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman, and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. The Westside Theatre mounting returns the beloved musical to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. Tony winner Michael Mayer directs.