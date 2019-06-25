Oscar Nominee Marsha Mason to Star in Elaine Murphy's Little Gem

Marsha Mason will star in Elaine Murphy's Little Gem at the Irish Repertory Theatre, July 17-September 1. Marc Atkinson Borrull directs.

Joining Mason in the company are Brenda Meaney and Lauren O'Leary. The production will feature set design by Meredith Ries, costume design by Christopher Metzger, lighting design by Michael O'Connor, and sound design by Ryan Rumery.

On July 26, the musical Love Noël: The Letters and Songs of Noël Coward will begin performances at the W. Scott McLucas Studio Stage. The limited run through August 25 will feature Steve Ross and K.T. Sullivan, with direction by Charlotte Moore, set design by James Morgan, and lighting design by Michael Gottlieb.