Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa to Star in NYC Premiere of Michael John LaChiusa's Los Otros

Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa will lead the New York premiere of Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh's Los Otros, directed by Noah Himmelstein and running August 24-October 8 at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

The two actors will replace the previously announced Carolee Carmello and Javier Muñoz, who are no longer part of the production. Through a series of beautiful and intimate moments, two Californians, Lillian and Carlos, explore significant moments in their lives, discovering they are linked in unexpected ways. Semi-autobiographical, Los Otros captures a universal story of interconnectedness, love, risk, and revelation through the lens of two people's lives.

The production will have musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro and orchestrations by Bruce Coughlin. The creative team includes Junghyun Georgia Lee (set), Alejo Vietti (costumes), Adam Honoré (lights), and Ken Travis (sound).

Los Otros is presented by Premieres NYC as part of a newly expanded version of its Inner Voices series. Los Otros began life under the title Tres Ninas in 2008 as part of Inner Voices, and also was seen in 2017 at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore.