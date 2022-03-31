Carolee Carmello and Javier Muñoz to Lead NYC Premiere of Los Otros

Carolee Carmello and Javier Muñoz will star in the New York premiere of the new Michael John LaChiusa-Ellen Fitzhugh musical Los Otros, running August 24-October 8 at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

Directed by Noah Himmelstein, Los Otros is the story of two Californians exploring significant moments in their lives and discovering how they are linked. The production will have musical direction by J. Oconer Navarro.

Los Otros is presented by Premieres NYC as part of a newly expanded version of its Inner Voices series. Los Otros began life under the title Tres Ninas in 2008 as part of Inner Voices, and also was seen in 2017 at the Everyman Theatre in Baltimore.

Further information will be announced in the coming months.