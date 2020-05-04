Larry Owens, Christian Borle, and More Win 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards

Winners of the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards were announced during a digital ceremony on Sunday, May 3 hosted by Mario Cantone.

Winners are as follows:

Outstanding Play

Heroes of the Fourth Turning



Outstanding Musical

Octet



Outstanding Revival

for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf



Outstanding Solo Show

Dana H.



Outstanding Director

Annie Tippe, Octet



Outstanding Choreographer

Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Emily Davis, Is This A Room



Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band



Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Larry Owens, A Strange Loop



Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Grace McLean, In The Green

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors

John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop (tie)

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Kuhoo Verma, Octet

Outstanding Scenic Design

You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie



Outstanding Costume Design

Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare (tie)

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning



Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.



Outstanding Projection Design

Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands



Lifetime Achievement Award

Tim Sanford

Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee

Anna Deavere Smith