Larry Owens, Christian Borle, and More Win 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards
Find out who took home top honors at the annual celebration of off-Broadway theater.
Winners of the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards were announced during a digital ceremony on Sunday, May 3 hosted by Mario Cantone.
Winners are as follows:
Outstanding Play
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Outstanding Musical
Octet
Outstanding Revival
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Outstanding Solo Show
Dana H.
Outstanding Director
Annie Tippe, Octet
Outstanding Choreographer
Travis Wall, The Wrong Man
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Emily Davis, Is This A Room
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Larry Owens, A Strange Loop
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Grace McLean, In The Green
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop (tie)
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Kuhoo Verma, Octet
Outstanding Scenic Design
You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie
Outstanding Costume Design
Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare (tie)
Outstanding Lighting Design
Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.
Outstanding Projection Design
Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Sanford
Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee
Anna Deavere Smith