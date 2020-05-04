TheaterMania Logo
Larry Owens, Christian Borle, and More Win 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards

Find out who took home top honors at the annual celebration of off-Broadway theater.

John-Andrew Morrison and Larry Owens are 2020 Lortel Award winners for A Strange Loop.
(© Joan Marcus)

Winners of the 2020 Lucille Lortel Awards were announced during a digital ceremony on Sunday, May 3 hosted by Mario Cantone.

Winners are as follows:

Outstanding Play
Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Outstanding Musical
Octet

Outstanding Revival
for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf

Outstanding Solo Show
Dana H.

Outstanding Director
Annie Tippe, Octet

Outstanding Choreographer
Travis Wall, The Wrong Man

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Edmund Donovan, Greater Clements

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Emily Davis, Is This A Room

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Francis Jue, Cambodian Rock Band

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Michele Pawk, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Larry Owens, A Strange Loop

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Grace McLean, In The Green

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Christian Borle, Little Shop of Horrors
John-Andrew Morrison, A Strange Loop (tie)

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Kuhoo Verma, Octet

Outstanding Scenic Design
You-Shin Chen and Laura Jellinek, Mrs. Murray's Menagerie

Outstanding Costume Design
Toni-Leslie James, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf
Rachel Townsend and Jessica Jahn, The Confession of Lily Dare (tie)

Outstanding Lighting Design
Isabella Byrd, Heroes of the Fourth Turning

Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H.

Outstanding Projection Design
Ruey Horng Sun, The Headlands

Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Sanford

Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee
Anna Deavere Smith

