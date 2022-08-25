A First Look at the Puppets From Sesame Street the Musical

Sesame Street the Musical is set to begin previews at Theatre Row on September 8 ahead of an official opening on September 19. Tickets are on sale through November 27.

Elmo and Abby Cadabby

Based on the long-running children's television show, Sesame Street the Musical features Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, and Gabrielle in their very own musical.

Oscar the Grouch

The stage show promises fan favorite songs from the television program, as well as new compositions by Broadway songwriters. There might even be celebrity guest stars.

Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and Grover

Sesame Street the Musical is a collaboration of Sesame Workshop and Rockefeller Productions, the company behind Disney's Winnie the Pooh off-Broadway. The show is written, directed, and produced by puppet impresario Jonathan Rockefeller.