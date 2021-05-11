Here It Comes, Baby! Little Shop of Horrors Will Reopen Off-Broadway in September

The off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's Little Shop of Horrors will resume performances at the Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 21. Tickets are now on sale through January 22.

Directed by Michael Mayer, the critically acclaimed revival opened in October 2019 with a cast led by Jonathan Groff, Tammy Blanchard, and Christian Borle. Full casting will be announced in the coming months.

The creative team includes choreographer Ellenore Scott, scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke.

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical will return to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. The intimate production offers "an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite."

The opening date is subject to the approval of the New York State Department of Health and the Governor, and the production anticipates that masks will be required for all patrons and front-of-house staff. Additionally, audience members may need to provide proof of vaccination or negative Covid test. Exact regulations are still to be determined.