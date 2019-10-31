Lesli Margherita, Josh Lamon to Star in Off-Broadway Debut of Emojiland

After a sold-out run at the New York Musical Festival in 2018, Emojiland: The Musical will make its off-Broadway debut January 9, 2020-March 8, 2020 at the Duke on 42nd Street, with opening night set for Sunday, January 19.

Emojiland is described as follows: "Not to be confused with, and very much unlike The Emoji Movie, Emojiland is an electric ensemble piece about a diverse community of archetypes who take one another at face value: a smiling face dealing with depression; a princess who doesn't want a prince; a skull dying for deletion; a nerd face too smart for his own good; a face with sunglasses who can't see past his own reflection; and a police officer and construction worker who just want to work together. When a software update threatens to destroy life as they know it, Emojiland faces the most fundamental questions a society — and a heart — can face: Who are we? And who matters?"

Lesli Margherita (Matilda) and Josh Lamon (The Prom) will reprise the roles of Princess and Prince, respectively, that they played in the New York Musical Festival run. The full cast will be announced soon.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Keith Harrison & Laura Schein. It will be directed by Thomas Caruso (Southern Comfort), with choreography by Kenny Ingram (The Lion King) and musical direction by Lena Gabrielle (Endangered!) The rest of the creative team will include David Goldstein (scenic design), Vanessa Leuck (costume and makeup design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), Ken Goodwin (sound design), and Lisa Renkel & Possible Productions (projection design).