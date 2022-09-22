LCT3 to Premiere Julia May Jonas's Your Own Personal Exegesis

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will produce the world premiere of Your Own Personal Exegesis, a new play by Julia May Jonas, directed by Annie Tippe. Performances will begin Saturday, November 19 and run for six weeks only through Saturday, December 31 at the Claire Tow Theater (official opening on December 5).

Featuring Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak, the production is described as follows: "In the sanctuary, hallways, and rec rooms of a liberal parish, Brian (Savidu Geevaratne) angles for power, Addie (Mia Pak) attempts transfiguration, and Beatrice (Annie Fang) battles with obscurity. Meanwhile Kat (Hannah Cabell), the youth pastor, can't stop gazing into the troubled eyes of her congregant Chris (Cole Doman). Featuring original music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong, Your Own Personal Exegesis is a bracingly funny and slyly devastating collision of coming-of-age eroticism and religious ecstasy."

The play's creative team will include sets by Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Wendy Yang, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound by Stowe Nelson. Karen Evanouskas is the Stage Manager.