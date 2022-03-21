Kyle Beltran and Will Brill to Star in Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God

Signature Theatre has announced that Kyle Beltran and Will Brill will star in the world premiere of Samuel D. Hunter's two-person play, A Case for the Existence of God, which is set to begin performances at the Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center on April 12 ahead of an official opening night on Monday, May 2. Tickets are currently on sale through May 15.

Beltran was last seen off-Broadway in Abby Rosebrock's Blue Ridge, while Brill took the role of Ali Hakim in the 2019 Broadway revival of Oklahoma!

According to press material, A Case for the Existence of God is about "Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker seeking to buy a plot of land that belonged to his family many decades ago, realize they share a 'specific kind of sadness.' At this desk in the middle of America, labyrinthine loan talk opens into a discussion about the relentless chokehold of financial insecurity, and a bond over the precariousness of parenthood. With humor and wrenching honesty, Hunter commingles two lives and deftly bridges disparate experiences of marginality."

Tony winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit) directs a creative team that includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Tyler Micoleau (lighting design), Christopher Darbassie (sound design), John Baker (dramaturgy), and Katie Young (production stage manager).