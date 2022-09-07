Join TheaterMania for a Weekend Off-Broadway

Join TheaterMania November 11-13 for our first group weekend beyond Broadway. As with previous TheaterMania weekends, package purchasers will attend a series of expertly curated shows — but for the first time, they will all be off-Broadway.

The weekend kicks off Friday, November 11 with Jim Parsons and Mare Winningham in Classic Stage Company's new production of A Man of No Importance. Saturday will be a double-header of Becky Nurse of Salem (starring Tony winner Deirdre O'Connell) at Lincoln Center Theater and Only Gold (a new musical from Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler) at MCC. Guests will break for dinner at Trattoria Dell'Arte between shows.

The weekend officially concludes with a Sunday matinee of the Yiddish-language revival of Fiddler on the Roof, however those who aren't ready to go home can stick around for a Sunday evening performance of Kinky Boots.

Several of these productions were recently included in our chief critic's list of must-see fall shows in New York.

You can learn more about TheaterMania's off-Broadway weekend and book your spot here.