John Cullum to Star in New Streaming Musical That Looks Back on His 60-Year Career

Two-time Tony winner John Cullum will star in a streaming production of his new solo show John Cullum: An Accidental Star, presented by the Vineyard Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, and Irish Repertory Theatre, in association with Jeff Berger. The show will be available April 8-22.

Conceived by Cullum and Berger, the 80-minute event features songs and stories from Cullum's six-decade career. The 91-year-old performer will discuss his Tony-winning turns in Shenandoah and On the Twentieth Century, his working relationships with the likes of Richard Burton, Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Gulet, and Julie Andrews, with music from the Golden Age of American theater. Lonny Price and Matt Cowart direct the show, which has a book by David Thompson, music supervision by Georgia Stitt, and musical direction by Julie McBride.

An Accidental Star is presented by three of Cullum's longtime theatrical homes. He starred in The Scottsboro Boys at the Vineyard, Shenandoah at the Goodspeed Opera House before its Broadway transfer in 1975, and A Child's Christmas in Wales at the Irish Rep.

Filmed earlier this year, An Accidental Star has costumes by Tracy Christensen and lighting by Megan Peti. Carlos Cardona is director of photography and Adrian White is line producer.

Click here for more information and tickets.