Irish Rep Extends London Assurance, Announces Cast for Lady G

Irish Repertory Theatre has announced new information for three of its shows, currently running and upcoming.

London Assurance, written by Dion Boucicault and directed by Charlotte Moore, will extend for two more weeks, now running through February 9 on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage. Craig Wesley Divino, Meg Hennessy, Ian Holcomb, Elliot Joseph, Brian Keane, Colin McPhillamy, Rachel Pickup, Caroline Strang, Evan Zes, and Robert Zukerman star in the production.

The cast and creative team for Lady G: Plays and Whisperings of Lady Gregory has been announced. Úna Clancy, Terry Donnelly, John Keating, and James Russell will star in the production of the play, written by Lady Augusta Gregory with additional material by Ciarán O'Reilly, who also directs.

The production will feature scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Cycle), costume design by David Toser (The O'Casey Cycle), lighting design by Michael O'Connor (Pumpgirl) and sound design by M. Florian Staab (Dublin Carol). Previews begin in the W. Scott McLucas Studio Theatre on February 12, with opening night set for February 19, for a limited engagement through March 22.

And dates have been announced for its new production of Eugene O'Neill's A Touch of the Poet, also directed by O'Reilly. Performances will begin on the Francis J. Greenberger Mainstage on March 25, with opening night set for April 5, for a run through May 10.