Hoagy Carmichael Musical Stardust Road to Run at the York This Holiday Season

The York Theatre Company will present the world premiere of Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road this holiday season, running November 22-December 31 at the Theatre at St. Jeans.

Conceived by Susan H. Schulman (director), Michael Lichtefeld (choreography), and Lawrence Yurman (musical supervisor), Stardust Road is a new musical told through Carmichael's songs, and tells the story of six friends and the one man who brought them together during four decades of American history.

Carmichael, who died in 1981, is the beloved composer of hits like "Georgia on My Mind," "Heart and Soul," "The Nearness of You," "Skylark," and many others.

Further information about the production is still to be announced.