Harvey Fierstein Opens in Bella Bella
Fierstein's new play is directed by Kimberly Senior.
Harvey Fierstein opened his latest play, Bella Bella, at Manhattan Theatre Club on Tuesday, October 22.
Directed by Kimberly Senior, the new solo show features the four-time Tony winner channeling political icon Bella Abzug. "Set in 1976, on the eve of her bid to become New York State's first female Senator, Bella Bella finds this larger-than-life, truth-slinging, groundbreaking, hat-wearing icon squirreled away in the bathroom of a midtown hotel awaiting that night's election results while a coterie of family and celebs await her entrance."
