Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven Opens Off-Broadway

Atlantic Theater Company's Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven opened on December 9. The play is written by Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz, and coproduced with LAByrinth Theater Company.

Cast members Elizabeth Canavan, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

(© Tricia Baron)

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven runs through December 29. It stars Victor Almanzar, David Anzuelo), Elizabeth Canavan, Sean Carvajal, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Andres Cruz, Greg Keller, Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Viviana Valeria, Pernell Walker, and Kara Young.

Playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis and stars Wilemina Olivia-Garcia, Andrea Syglowski, Patrice Johnson Chevannes, Esteban Andres Cruz, and Kristina Poe.

(© Tricia Baron)

The new play looks at the inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City.