Ghostlight to Record Cast Album for Between the Lines

Ghostlight Records has announced plans for a cast recording of the off-Broadway musical Between the Lines, currently running at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (through October 2). The album will begin recording today, with a release date announced in the future.

Based on the book by Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer, Between the Lines is about Delilah, who has just changed schools and who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book.

TheaterMania critic Hayley Levitt praised the show's "charming and life-affirming score," which is by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson. The book is by Timothy Allen McDonald. You can read the full review here.

Between the Lines stars Arielle Jacobs as Delilah, Jake David Smith as Prince Oliver, Vicki Lewis as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Hillary Fisher as Allie/Princess Seraphima, Will Burton as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos as Janice/Marina, John Rapson as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskulio, Wren Rivera as Jules/Ondine, Sean Stack as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, and Julia Murney as Grace/Queen Maureen. They are joined by understudies Heather Ayers, Dan Hoy, Martin Landry, and Aubrey Matalon. Jeff Calhoun directs, with choreography by Paul McGill.