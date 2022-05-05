Full Casting Set for Hamlet and Oresteia at Park Avenue Armory

Full casting has been announced for the Park Avenue Armory's repertory productions of Hamlet and Oresteia, directed by Robert Icke and starring Alex Lawther and Lia Williams.

Lawther will play Hamlet and is one of the few actors not cast in both productions. Williams is Gertrude and Klytemnestra, Tia Bannon is Guildenstern/Electra, Luke Treadway is Laertes/Orestes, Angus Wright is Claudius/Agamemnon/Aegisthus, Michael Abubakar is Marcellus/Calchas, Josh Higgott is Horatio/Talthybius, Peter Wight is Polonius/Menelaus, Dvid Rintoul is Player King/Ghost, Kirsty Ryder is Ophelia/Doctor, Callim Finlay is Rosencranzt, Hara Yannas is Bernardo/Cassandra, Gilbert Kyem Jr. is Reynaldo, Ross Waiton is Francisco, Player 3, and the Gravedigger, and Marty Cruikshank is Player Queen/Cilissa.

The plays are presented by the Armory and London's Almeida Theatre. Hildegard Bechtler does sets and costumes for both productions, with Natasha Chivers on lighting and Tom Gibbons on sound. Tal Yarden produces video for Shakespeare's Hamlet, with Tim Reid designing video for Aeschylus's Oresteia, adapted by Icke.

Hamlet previews June 1-25 with Oresteia previewing June 9-20. The runs conclude August 13. The running time of each production is just shy of four hours.