Enda Walsh's Medicine to Make American Debut at St. Ann's Warehouse

Irish playwright-director Enda Walsh will return to St. Ann's Warehouse with his newest play, Medicine, which is slated to perform at the Brooklyn venue November 11-December 5.

Inspired, in part, by accounts of abuse in psychiatric institutions, and by Walsh's mother's experience living with Alzheimer's in a retirement home, Medicine is set in a hospital, where John Kane (Domhnall Gleeson) is undergoing what appears to be drama therapy with two "attendants," both named Mary. Portrayed by Clare Barrett and Aoife Duffin, they replay traumatic episodes from John's life both before and during his years-long institutionalization, while drummer Seán Carpio accompanies the performances live onstage.

Medicine is the ninth production written or directed by Walsh that St. Ann's Warehouse has introduced to American audiences, following The Walworth Farce (2008), The New Electric Ballroom (2009), Penelope (2010), Misterman (2011), The Last Hotel (2016), Arlington (2017), Ballyturk (2018), and Grief Is the Thing With Feathers (2019).

The design team of Medicine includes Jamie Vartan (Set), Adam Silverman (Lighting), Teho Teardo (Composer), Joan O'Clery (Costume Designer), and Helen Atkinson (Sound Designer).

