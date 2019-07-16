Dog Man Will Extend Its Run

Theatreworks USA has announced that its production of Dog Man: The Musical will extend at the Lucille Lortel Theatre through Sunday, August 11.

The cast of Dog Man includes L.R. Davidson as Li'l Petey, Jamie LaVerdiere as Petey, Brian Owen as Dog Man, Dan Rosales as Harold, Crystal Sha'nae as Flippy, and Forest VanDyke as George.

The show is described as follows: "Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants."