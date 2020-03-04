David Lansbury to Join Len Cariou in Harry Townsend's Last Stand

Actor David Lansbury will join the off-Broadway production of George Eastman's Harry Townsend's Last Stand beginning Monday, March 9. Lansbury will star alongside leading man Len Cariou, with original costar Craig Bierko having recently played his last show.

Described as "a story of complex family dynamics, passion, humor and the shorthand of communication that we have with our loved ones," Harry Townsend's Last Stand centers around 85-year-old Harry Townsend, a widower, living alone in the Lakeside home he built in Vermont. While he still possesses a sharp mind and a dry wit, he is getting up there in age. Beside his daughter, Sarah, the one happiness in his life is his son, Alan, who is finally coming home after an 18-month absence. Yet Alan's return is accompanied by an agenda that puts the aging father and his concerned son at odds.

Karen Carpenter directs the production, which runs at New York City Center — Stage II through April 5.

Lansbury is the nephew of Cariou's original Sweeney Todd costar, Angela Lansbury.