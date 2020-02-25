Darling Grenadine Extends at Roundabout Underground

Roundabout Theatre Company's Darling Grenadine, a new musical by Daniel Zaitchik, has been extended through Sunday, March 22, in Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre. The March 22 matinee will serve as a special benefit performance, with proceeds going to fund future Roundabout Underground productions.

Darling Grenadine features Matt Dallal as Man, Jay Armstrong Johnson as Paul, Adam Kantor as Harry, Aury Krebs as Woman, Mike Nappi as the Street Musician, and Emily Walton as Louise. Michael Berresse directs and choreographs.

The creative team also includes Tim Mackabee (sets), Emily Rebholz (costumes), Lap Chi Chu (lighting), Brian Ronan (sound), Edward T. Morris (projections), David Gardos (music director), Matthew Moisey (orchestrations), and William Berloni (animal trainer).