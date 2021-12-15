Danny Pudi's Running to Stream Worldwide With Live Screenings in NYC, SF, and LA

Three South Asian-led arts organizations, Hypokrit Productions, East West Players, and EnActe Arts have announced an exclusive showing of Running, a new, autobiographical film written by and starring Danny Pudi (Community, Mythic Quest) and directed by Hypokrit Productions Artistic Director Arpita Mukherjee. The film will be available through Stellar's streaming platform from January 22 - February 26, 2022.

In Running, Pudi sets out to uncover the story of his estranged father by piecing together mementos and stories from old friends — and by having some hard conversations with mom. The film promises to blend theatricality with documentary filmmaking.

"I have been developing this personal story for a few years now," said Pudi. "I am deeply grateful to my director Arpita Mukherjee for fiercely advocating for this project at every juncture and to Hypokrit, East West Players, and EnActe for making this project a reality."

You can purchase streaming tickets to Running here. Live screenings in New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are also in the works, with details to be announced at a later date.