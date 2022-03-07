Daniel Radcliffe to Star in Off-Broadway Revival of Merrily We Roll Along

Daniel Radcliffe will return to the stage in a new revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along, which will run off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop in "late 2022," according to The New York Times.

The musical, which is famously told in reverse chronology, will be directed by Maria Friedman, who first staged the show at the Menier Chocolate Factory in London in 2012. That production transferred to the West End in 2013 and exists as a film with its original cast. A subsequent run took place at Boston's Huntington Theatre in 2017.

Radcliffe will take on the role of Charley Kringas. Further casting is still to be announced. Tim Jackson is the choreographer.

With a score by Sondheim and book by Furth, Merrily We Roll Along is based on a play by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, and features classic songs like "Old Friends," "Not a Day Goes By," and "Our Time."