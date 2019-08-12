Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers to Star in Classic Stage Company's Macbeth

Real-life couple Corey Stoll and Nadia Bowers will play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in John Doyle's upcoming production of Shakespeare's Macbeth, running October 10-December 15 at Classic Stage Company.

Stoll's previous Shakespearean credits include the Public Theater's production of Othello, Julius Caesar, and Troilus and Cressida. Along with Homeland, The Romanoffs, and House of Cards, Stoll can also be seen in the upcoming films West Side Story and The Many Saints of Newark. Bowers is currently starring in Wheelhouse Theater Company's Life Sucks. She was last seen at Classic Stage Company in Tempest Tossed, and has previously starred in the 2000 Public Theater production of Julius Caesar.

Full casting for Doyle's Macbeth will be announced in the coming weeks.