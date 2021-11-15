Conrad Ricamora Is the Next Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors

Broadway veteran Conrad Ricamora will take over the role of Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors, now running at the Westside Theatre. Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, who currently leads the production, will play his final performance on January 9, 2022, with Ricamora beginning his run January 11.

Ricamora will join the production's original stars Tammy Blanchard (Audrey), two-time Tony winner Christian Borle (Orin Scrivello, D.D.S), and Tom Alan Robbins (Mushnik). Also featured in the cast are Aaron Arnell Harrington (Voice of Audrey II), Salome Smith (Ronnette), Joy Woods (Chiffon), and Aveena Sawyer (Crystal). Rounding out the ensemble are Eric Wright, Teddy Yudain, Stephen Berger, Josh Daniel, Jana Djenne Jackson, and Chelsea Turbin.

With this run, Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's beloved musical returns to its roots, having premiered off-Broadway in 1982 before being revived on Broadway in 2003 and at New York City Center in 2015. The intimate production offers "an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite." Michael Mayer directs.

Ricamora is known for his television roles as Oliver Hampton on the ABC drama How To Get Away With Murder and Dr. Jake Wong on FOX's The Resident. His stage credits include the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I and David Henry Hwang and Jeanine Tesori's Soft Power at the Public Theater, both of which earned Ricamora Grammy nominations for Best Original Cast Recording. He also starred as Ninoy Aquino in David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's musical Here Lies Love at the Public Theater.